Lawyer gunned down in Cebu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City Chapter has called on authorities to speed up their investigation into the murder of a lawyer in Bgy. Kasambagan last Monday afternoon.

“The brazen attack on our brother in the legal profession is taken as an attack on the whole legal community,” read a portion of IBP Cebu City Chapter’s statement.

The group urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice, saying an “attempt to take any life will never be tolerated in a civilized society.”

The unidentified gunmen shot and killed Atty. Joey Luis Wee, 51 in Bgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City on Monday.

We died while undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds in a nearby hospital.

Initial investigation showed that Wee was shot by the suspects in front of his office along J. Panis Street, Barangay Kasambagan.

Police are conducting a follow-up operation for the speedy arrest of the suspects.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight