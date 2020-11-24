Home>News>Nation>Lawyer gunned down in Cebu

Lawyer gunned down in Cebu

Hector Lawas13

THE Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City Chapter has called on authorities to speed up their investigation into the murder of a lawyer in Bgy. Kasambagan last Monday afternoon.

“The brazen attack on our brother in the legal profession is taken as an attack on the whole legal community,” read a portion of IBP Cebu City Chapter’s statement.

The group urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice, saying an “attempt to take any life will never be tolerated in a civilized society.”

The unidentified gunmen shot and killed Atty. Joey Luis Wee, 51 in Bgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City on Monday.

We died while undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds in a nearby hospital.

Initial investigation showed that Wee was shot by the suspects in front of his office along J. Panis Street, Barangay Kasambagan.

Police are conducting a follow-up operation for the speedy arrest of the suspects.

