LGUS not stupid, DILG chief tells Reds

LOCAL government units (LGUs) are not stupid to support the Godless and obsolete ideology of communist terrorist groups (CTGs), Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said.

Ano said LGUs enjoy local autonomy and are fed up with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF)’s violence and atrocities.

The DILG chief was reacting to CPP’s allegation that local chief executives are being forced to declare the CPP-NPA-NDF as persona non grata by threatening to withhold their budget.

“Please do not insult the intelligence of our local government officials. Hindi mangmang ang mga LGUs at hindi sila madidiktahan na gumawa ng mga bagay na labag sa kanilang kalooban. Ang katotohanan ay mulat ang mga mata nila at saksi sila sa panloloko ng CPP-NPA-NDF sa kanilang mga lugar,” Año said.

According to Año, it is preposterous for the CPP to insinuate that LGUs are being forced to issue such declaration because LGUs are not witless and stupid puppets.

On the contrary, the LGUs are very much aware of the situation on the ground with regards to the CTG’s harassment and extortion activities on businesses and ambuscades and raids on government forces that have led to some 40,000 deaths of police, military, and civilians in more than the terrorists’ 50-year reign of terror in the countryside.

“Kaya hindi naman nakapagtataka na ideklara ng higit sa 1,500 LGUs na persona non grata ang mga criminal at teroristang ito dahil matagal na silang nagpapahirap sa bayan at salot sa lipunan,” the DILG chief said.

According to DILG, a total of 1,546 LGUs nationwide have declared the CPP-NPA-NDF as persona non grata in their localities.

In response, the CPP released a statement saying that the LGUs were merely forced to make the declaration otherwise their budget would be withheld.

The DILG Secretary said the CPP’s attempt to connect the persona non grata issue to budget allocation for LGUs is straight out of a teleserye narrative.

“Wala na talaga silang maisip na palusot kaya kinakabit nila ang pagdeklara ng persona non grata sa usapin ng budget para sa mga LGUs. Taktika na naman nila ito para linlangin ang publiko at matabunan ang katotohanang isinusuka na sila ng bayan,” he said.

Publication Source : People's Journal