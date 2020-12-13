Locsin speaks at Human Rights meet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“WE want peace with freedom above all and imperatively through the tightest adhrence to justice,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has said during the Human Rights Summit.

Locsin spoke at the Closing Ceremony of the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Human Rights Summit on December 10, which also coincided with the International Human Rights Day.

With the Summit’s theme “Peace is the work of justice,” Locsin emphasized the importance of ensuring that the wheels of justice go on turning, accountability mechanisms are firmly in place and working, and abuses by those who enforce the law and those who violate laws are punished.

He also stressed the need to uphold the laws which necessarily and foremost include the protection of human rights, including the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Locsin also emphasized that the Summit is about encouraging new forms of partnerships and inspiring more action, including through the UN Joint Program on Human Rights (UNJP) between the Philippine Government and the UN, through its UN Resident Coordinator (UNRC) Gustavo González.

With six key areas of cooperation, the UNJP is already being formally drafted towards its finalization.

The Human Rights Summit was convened by the DOJ on December 7, 9, and 10 as part of the observance of the National Human Rights Consciousness Week (NHRCW).

It brought together government, civil society, UN partners, and other stakeholders in a series of webinars to raise public awareness of how the work of justice helps bring about peaceful, inclusive societies, and ensures sustainable development.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) organized one of the webinars during the Summit on “The Human Rights Guarantees in the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations” held on December 9.

