Lone bettor wins P265M lotto pot

A LONE bettor celebrated Christmas early after winning the P265 –million Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot on Sunday night draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced on Monday.

Royina Garma, PCSO general manager, said the bettor guessed the winning combination 06-12-18-20-32-41 and won the total jackpot prize of P265,353,489.60.

It was learned that the bettor bought the ticket in Manila City.

In accordance with the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, 20 percent tax was automatically deducted from the jackpot.

Therefore, the government will get nearly P53 million or a total of P212,282,791.92.

Some 53 bettors who guessed five correct numbers won second prize and will receive P50,000 each.

To claim the cheque, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present two IDs. Also, he/she should bring the winning ticket.

The 6/49 Super Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Garma urged the public to keep patronizing their products as a large chunk of PCSO’s revenue go directly to its charity programs.

“A large portion of our revenue goes to our charity programs, so please keep on helping our kababayans through PCSO,” she said.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

