Man killed in front of daughter,13 By sister, 2 ‘in-laws’

A CONSTRUCTION worker was allegedly ganged up on and killed by his sister and two ‘in-laws’ in front of his 13-year-old daughter inside his house in Quezon City on Sunday night.

Killed on the spot was Albert Raganas, 54. He sustained multiple stab wounds in different parts of the body and lacerations in the neck.

Police are hunting down Raganas’ alleged attackers identified as his sister Marivic Raganas, her live-in partner Rolando Balando, and Rolando’s brother identified only as Long-long.

A report from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit of the Quezon City Police District showed the incident occurred at about 11:15 p.m. on November 29, 2020 inside Raganas’ residence on 16A Corazon Vill, Citadel Compound, Bgy. Tandang Sora.

It was learned that the victim and his 13-year-old daughter were watching television inside their house when his sister arrived and confronted him.

Police said the victim wanted his sister and her live in partner to find his own residence because the house they were sharing was too small for them.

The victim allegedly explained that his other daughter who lives in the province will also be staying soon in the same house.

At the height of sibling’ altercation, Marivic’s live-in partner and his brother appeared from behind.

The suspects allegedly stabbed the victim several times in front of his daughter then escaped.

Publication Source : People's Tonight