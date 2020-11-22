Man nabbed for rape of cousin, 16

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 35-YEAR-OLD man who allegedly raped his minor cousin in Pasig City and listed as Eastern Police District’s Number 5 most wanted suspect was collared Saturday in Davao City.

A report submitted to EPD Director, Brig Gen. Matthew Baccay, the suspect was identified as Abelardo Ramirez, married, and a resident of Block 15, Lot 7, Diamond St., Barracks Phase 3, Octagon Village Bgy. Dela Paz, Pasig City.

Ramirez was nabbed by combined members of District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) led by Col. Ramil Entereso and Special Operations Group of Davao City Police Office led by Capt. Jonnel Bonguya at DPWH Magsaysay Avenue, Davao City at around 2 pm.

The arrest of Ramirez , according to DSOU Deputy Chief Major Darwin Guerrero was conducted on the strength of a warrant issued by Judge Carmencita Acandazo-Logan of Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 12 in November 2019 for rape.

Records showed the suspect has been accused of raping his 16- year old cousin inside her residence in Karangalan Village, Bgy. Dela Paz in Pasig City on 2018.

According to the mother’ s victim who is the auntie of the suspect, her daughter was alone at home when the incident happened.

The mother said the suspect frequently visited his cousin as they two are close to each other.

However, the suspect allegedly took advantage of the situation and allegedly raped his cousin at knifepoint.

After the incident the suspect fled while the victim together with her mother filed a complaint before the police.

Tracker teams of DSOU launched manhunt operations against suspect who transferred from one place to another.

A police posed as an employee of DSWD and communicated with the suspect through cellphone, informing him that they will help him regarding the rape case against him.

Police Corporal Alijohn Pascual said he got the suspect’s cellphone number from his brother Bonbon Ramirez.

“Ilang buwan din kami nagpalitan ng text ng suspect at nakuha namin ang tiwala nya. Nagkasundo kami na magkikita sa isang lugar“, Pascual said

The suspect told police he is in Davao and working at a water pipeline company at the area.

Tracker teams met with the suspect at the agreed place in Davao City.

The suspect did not resist arrest when collared by cops.

The arrested suspect is under the custody of Davao Police and awaiting transport to Manila.

Publication Source : People's Tonight