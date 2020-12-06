Miss U 2018 in her first Red Cross relief mission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MISS Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Philippine Red Cross ambassador, will be attending her first humanitarian relief mission after confirming her attendance at the aid provision for the typhoon Rolly-affected families in Catanduanes and Camarines Sur on Dec. 5.

Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman & CEO, confirmed that Gray will be one of the lead persons at the event.

“Our PRC ambassador confirmed that she will join us in the distribution of our multipurpose cash grant and shelter tool kits. She expressed her willingness to help our PRC volunteers and staff in this mission,” he said.

For the distribution funded by USAID and American Red Cross, a total of P1.274 million in cash grants will benefit 364 families for shelter rebuilding and help them get back on their feet. Aside from the cash grant, PRC will provide galvanized sheets for the repair of houses.

Since Typhoon Rolly’s onslaught, the Red Cross has intensified its relief operations in the Bicol region. PRC helped in rescue, response, and relief operations, bringing in roofing repair items, hygiene kits, blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, and vehicles which were instrumental in road clearing operations.