Moderna vaccine purchase pushed

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday said negotiations for coronavirus vaccine supply with American biotechnology company Moderna will begin on or before December 30.

In an interview over CNN Philippines, Locsin said “vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. is gonna start the negotiations with American biotech company Moderna on or before Wednesday next week.”

At the same time, Locsin also said India has given assurances it will provide 30 million doses of vaccines to the Philippines which may become available by July 2021.

Meanwhile Philippine Ambassador to US Jose Manuel Romualdez said it is now irrelevant to talk about the botched deal for the 10 million doses of Covid vaccine from Pfeizer since quite a number of other vaccine companies are coming into play.

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine earlier received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Philippine government and private companies signed a supply agreement with British drugmaker AstraZeneca involving at least two million vaccine doses.

The government is also looking into the vaccines developed by American company Pfizer, China’s Sinovac Biotech, and Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute.

