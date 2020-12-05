Home>News>Nation>Motorbike rider killed by truck

A 31-YEAR-OLD motorcycle rider was killed by a truck loaded with white sand, Friday night, police reported yesterday.

A report received by the Public Commuters and Motorists Alliance (PCMA) identified the victim as Benaro Bernardo, reportedly a lending collector.

The Quezon City Traffic Sector said the victim died on the spot.

QC Traffic Sector 6 investigator Staff Sgt. Romeo Birog Jr. said the victim was traversing the flyover from NLEX when the tragedy occured.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Police warned anew motorcycle rider to always take precautionary measures and to stay away from trucks.

