MPD chief sacks station commander

NEWLY-INSTALLED Manila Police District (MPD) director, PBGen. Leo Francisco, conducted surprise inspections over the weekend resulting in the relief of a station commander whose area of responsibility was found to be wanting in sufficient personnel.

Lt. Col Robert Sales, erstwhile commander of the MPD-Station 9 in Malate, Manila, was replaced by PLt. Col Cristito Acohon, formerly assigned at the MPD-Station 4 in Sampaloc, as its deputy chief of intelligence division.

Francisco conducted a random, surprise inspection of MPD precincts Saturday night. During his visit to the MPD-Police Station 9 at around 8 p.m., he found only 15 personnel present.

Francisco ordered all Station 9 personnel to report to him, including those their day off, so that a headcount may be done to determine how many actually report for work on a regular basis.

Francisco expressed dismay that at 12:30 a.m., seven personnel were unaccounted for while five were said to be on authorized absence while two only reported on the following day.

“Pinag-aaralan namin kung ano ang maikakaso sa kanya kasi he failed to follow guidelines and supervise Station 9. Sabi ko, 85 percent nasa labas at 15 percent nasa admin work. He has 176 personnel, 60 nasa tatlong PCPs so matitira sa station niya ay 116. Divide mo sa two shifts, so 58 per shift…15 percent of 58 ay 9 so dapat, 49 ang nasa labas. Kung may off na limang tao, at least may 40 plus ka sa labas. Pero ang nakita ko ay walong personnel sa loob at lima lang sa labas,” Francisco said.

The new MPD chief said the inspection will be a regular thing under his rein to ensure that the police are reporting to duty religiously.

Sales, who may face a case for neglect of duty, reportedly failed to explain why the number of personnel present in his station during Francisco’s visit was way below expectation. He is now on floating status.