Home>News>Nation>MSMEs desperate for help — solon

MSMEs desperate for help — solon

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco22

WITH only one month left before the expiration of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2, a House leader on Sunday called for the immediate release of funds intended to assist micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

House Deputy Majority Leader and Bagong Henerasyon (BH) party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) must ensure struggling MSMEs would benefit from the P10 billion allocated for the COVID-19 Assistance to Restart Enterprises (CARES) under the Bayanihan 2.

“Congress allocated that amount precisely to help these struggling MSMEs so that they could continue operating and paying their employees,” Herrera pointed out.

“Our economy is slowly opening up again and our MSMEs will play a big role in its revival, so we should provide them with the necessary assistance right away,” she added.

According to the DTI, P8 billion out of the P10 billion allotted for CARES has already been released to the Small Business Corporation (SBCorp).

The P10 billion was intended as capital infusion to the SBCorp to assist MSMEs and the tourism industry through the provision of low-interest loans.

The CARES fund was expected to benefit around 100,000 enterprises and 200,000 workers.

However, the DTI itself revealed that only a total of 6,600 loans have been approved so far, equivalent to P1.2 billion; while 26,000 CARES loan applications are still pending with the SBCorp.

“The DTI should push SBCorp to fast-track the processing of loans and release the money to qualified MSMEs ASAP,” Herrera said.

The party-list lawmaker lamented that MSMEs are among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the community quarantine restrictions.

“The pandemic pushed many MSMEs into financial hardship, prompting them to either shut down permanently or lay off some workers just to stay afloat,” Herrera said.

Bayanihan 2 succeeded the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which also gave President Duterte special powers to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law is set to expire on Dec. 10, but many lawmakers are keen on extending the validity of some of its provisions to make sure all of the benefits would be distributed to their intended beneficiaries.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Avatar
Ryan Ponce Pacpaco

Suggested Articles

Rodrigo Duterte
Nation

Go pinuri panawagan ni PRRD na lumikha ng DOF

People's Tonight
PINURI ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go ang pagnanais ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na lumikha ng isang ahensiya o departamento na
Carnap suspect
Metro

Carnap suspect timbog

Jonjon Reyes
Iniharap ni Police Chief Master Sergent Larry "Idol'Javier ang carnap suspect na si Danilo Ebrado, 47, ng Hicban Compound Molino-6
Metro

MMC proposes shorter curfew hours to IATF

Edd Reyes
THE Metro Manila Council (MMC), the policy making body of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), presented three recommendations to
Opinion

Hi-tech jueteng sa Camarines Sur

Marlon Purificacion
MAGDADALAWANG buwan nang nakaupo bilang hepe ng Philippine National Police (PNP) si Gen. Camilo Cascolan sa darating na Nobyebre 2.