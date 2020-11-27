National Artist Award for Ate Guy urged

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A HOUSE leader on Friday urged the House of Representatives to nominate multi-awarded actress Nora “Ate Guy” Aunor for the National Artist Award for Film in recognition of her invaluable contribution to Philippine arts and culture through the film industry.

“Ms. Nora Aunor’s time is now. Her recognition as National Artist is long overdue,” said House Assistant Majority Leader and ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Niña Taduran, a broadcaster, in filing House Resolution (HR) 1352 for the House of Representatives to nominate Aunor for the National Artist Award.

“She has been denied the recognition twice. We are not looking for a saint. We just want to honor someone for her amazing talent and work which brought glory and inspiration to the country,” said Taduran, a friend and ally of Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) led House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez as President.

Aunor is known as Philippine cinema’s “Superstar” and is regarded as the People’s National Artist.

Her five-decade long career has been decorated with local and international acting awards. Among these are from the Filipino Academy of Movie and Arts Sciences (FAMAS), Gawad URIAN, PMPC Star Awards, Metro Manila Film Awards, Luna Awards and Young Critics’ Circle Awards.

Internationally, she has been awarded Best Actress in the Cairo International Film Festival, Saint Tropez International Film Festival, Asian Film Awards and Venice International Film Awards. She is the first and only Filipino Actor to receive Certificate of Honors in Cannes in 1981 and Berlin in 1983.

Even the Cultural Center of the Philippines has conferred her the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining for Film and Broadcast Arts in 2015. CCP and the National Commission on the Culture and Arts are the institutions leading the search for the National Artist nominees.

Aside from these, Aunor is the first Filipina actress to be honored with the Ten Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service (TOWNS) award in 1983.

“Ano pa ba ang hinahanap natin para maibigay ang Order of National Artist recognition para sa batikang aktres na si Nora Aunor?

Napakarami nang karangalan ang naiuwi nya sa ating bansa at nakilala ng husto ang husay ng Pinoy sa buong mundo sa sining ng pag-arte dahil kay Ate Guy,” said Taduran.

“Hindi dapat husgahan si Aunor sa mga personal na pagkakamali. Dapat lamang na bigyan siya ng parangal sa husay niya sa sining at ang napakalaking kontribusyon nya sa industriya ng pelikula. Ngayon na ang panahon para ibigay ang National Artist Award kay Nora Aunor,” Taduran stressed.

The Order of National Artist is the highest national recognition given by the NCCA and CCP upon approval of the President of the Philippines.

It is awarded every three years to individuals who excel in the different fields of art, especially those who have made significant contributions that helped develop national cultural identity and created new paths for future artists.

Publication Source : People's Tonight