Nat’l Bicycle Day seen to reduce air pollution

THE declaration of the National Bicycle Day every fourth Sunday of November will hugely contribute to the enforcement of the Clean Air Act and reduce air pollution that will benefit the present and future generations.

This was disclosed by Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy Cimatu as he welcomed Proclamation 1052 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte declaring the fourth Sunday of November of every year as “National Bicycle Day.”

The presidential proclamation was issued to ensure ecological integrity and a clean and healthy environment.

“We are very happy that the President recognized the necessity of the use of bicycle as something that can contribute in making our environment more livable and free from pollution,” said Cimatu.

Cimatu said the proclamation will help the DENR fulfill its mandate under Republic Act 8749 or the Philippine Clean Air Act of 1999.

“The proclamation will create a widespread awareness on the positive impact of non-motorized transportation on the environment, especially in improving air quality, which we have witnessed during the onset of COVID-19 where there were less cars on the road,” he added.

Cimatu expressed hope the proclamation will encourage the public to reduce their reliance on motorized vehicles and start using bicycle as an alternative mode of transportation.

The DENR will lead the observance of National Bicycle Day in partnership with relevant non-government organizations and civil society groups.

Cimatu also extended his gratitude to the National Bicycle Organization (NBO) which partnered with the DENR in 2014 to draft the first version of the National Bicycle Day.

Although the proclamation did not materialize, NBO has been conducting various activities in support of the DENR’s programs, particularly on the advocacy for clean air and the preservation of the country’s natural resources.

The first National Bicycle Day celebration was held in November 2014. The event was participated in by at least 30,000 cyclists.

Publication Source : People's Tonight