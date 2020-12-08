Home>News>Nation>NBI confirms death of anti-terrorism chief

NBI confirms death of anti-terrorism chief

Hector Lawas33

NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin yesterday confirmed the death of Counter Terrorism Division (CTD) Chief Raoul Manguerra Tuesday morning.

Investigation showed that Manguerra sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen inside the NBI-CTD office along Taft Avenue, Ermita at 11:39 p.m.

Chief Manguerra died of a gunshot wound inside his office at the CTD. The NBI is in a deep state of mourning. We condole with the family, relatives and friends of Chief Manguerra.

The Director (NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor) has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident including a lockdown on the NBI premises immediately after the incident,” Lavin said.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

