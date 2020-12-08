NBI confirms death of anti-terrorism chief

NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin yesterday confirmed the death of Counter Terrorism Division (CTD) Chief Raoul Manguerra Tuesday morning.
Investigation showed that Manguerra sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen inside the NBI-CTD office along Taft Avenue, Ermita at 11:39 p.m.
“Chief Manguerra died of a gunshot wound inside his office at the CTD. The NBI is in a deep state of mourning. We condole with the family, relatives and friends of Chief Manguerra.”
“The Director (NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor) has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident including a lockdown on the NBI premises immediately after the incident,” Lavin said.