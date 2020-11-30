Home>News>Nation>NBI, PCG join search for missing UP law prof

NBI, PCG join search for missing UP law prof

Hector Lawas19

Ryan OlivaTHE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have joined the search for missing lawyer and University of the Philippines law professor Ryan Oliva.

I have directed the NBI-OIC (Eric Distor) to intensify the NBI’s coordination with the local police of Looc, Mindoro Occidental and the Philippine Coast Guard in the joint search,” Guevarra said in a message.

Olivia, a legislative liaison officer at the Department of Tourism and a professor at the University of the Philippines College of Law, was last seen Monday night.

He was reported missing by his family on Tuesday.

His bag was found on Friday along the shores of Sitio Natalon in Looc town, Occidental Mindoro

Found in the bag were Oliva’s identification cards, ATM cards, cellphone and his other personal belongings, according to Occidental Mindoro police.

Oliva’s bag was discovered by a resident in a nearby construction site at 6 a.m., the police added.

There were no reported sightings, however, of the missing UP professor in the area.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

