NBI to examine missing lawyer’s cellphone

Hector Lawas9

THE mobile phone of missing lawyer Ryan Oliva will be subjected to forensic examination by the National Bureau of Investigation.

According to NBI deputy director and concurrent spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin, probers will try to extract vital information from Oliva’s phone call records, SMS, emails, and even location data.

We already have the mobile phone of Atty. Ryan found inside his bag recovered in Lubang Island, and will submit the same for digital forensic autopsy,” Lavin said.

Lavin said Oliva’s family turned over his mobile phone to the NBI on Tuesday night, Dec. 1, after being recovered by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG).

Oliva, a legislative liaison officer at the Department of Tourism and a professor at the University of the Philippines College of Law, was last seen November 21.

His bag was found on Friday along the shores of Sitio Natalon in Looc town, Occidental Mindoro.

Found inside the bag were Oliva’s identification cards, ATM cards, cellphone and his other personal belongings, according to Occidental Mindoro police.

Oliva’s bag was discovered by a resident in a nearby construction site at 6 a.m., the police added.

There were no reported sightings, however, of the missing UP professor in the area.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

