New Vatican envoy to arrive on sunday

THE new Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, Archbishop Charles John Brown, is set to arrive in Manila over the weekend.

In a communiqué to the bishops, the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila said that Brown is arriving on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Brown is expected to present his credentials to the Philippine government soon thereafter.

Filipino bishops welcomed the scheduled arrival of Brown, as the country is set to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines next year.

“We wish His Excellency a fruitful, meaningful and memorable stay in our country,” San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza said.

The Vatican diplomat will be coming from his home city, New York, where he spent a few weeks break after his tour of duty as nuncio to Albania.

Prior to starting his new mission, Brown also met Pope Francis during a private audience in the Vatican on Oct. 23.

The pope appointed the 61-year-old American archbishop as his new ambassador to the Philippines on Sept. 28.

The post has been vacant since November 2019 when Archbishop Gabrielle Caccia was named head of the Holy See’s Permanent Observer Mission in the United Nations in New York.

