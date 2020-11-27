Home>News>Nation>New Vatican envoy to arrive on sunday

New Vatican envoy to arrive on sunday

Lee Ann P. Ducusin12

THE new Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, Archbishop Charles John Brown, is set to arrive in Manila over the weekend.

In a communiqué to the bishops, the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila said that Brown is arriving on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Brown is expected to present his credentials to the Philippine government soon thereafter.

Filipino bishops welcomed the scheduled arrival of Brown, as the country is set to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines next year.

We wish His Excellency a fruitful, meaningful and memorable stay in our country,” San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza said.

The Vatican diplomat will be coming from his home city, New York, where he spent a few weeks break after his tour of duty as nuncio to Albania.

Prior to starting his new mission, Brown also met Pope Francis during a private audience in the Vatican on Oct. 23.

The pope appointed the 61-year-old American archbishop as his new ambassador to the Philippines on Sept. 28.

The post has been vacant since November 2019 when Archbishop Gabrielle Caccia was named head of the Holy See’s Permanent Observer Mission in the United Nations in New York.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Lee Ann P. Ducusin
Lee Ann P. Ducusin
B.A. Journalism

Suggested Articles
Metro

13 sugarol na walang face mask, SD, pusoy!

Edd Reyes
SA presinto nagtapos ang magdamag na ginawang konsiyerto sa sugal na pusoy ng 13-katao, kabilang ang pitong babae, matapos silang
Nation

Priority for PH contractors in construction plans urged

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
LAWMAKERS are pushing for legislation that would ensure Filipino contractors and workers will be given priority in local private and
Provincial

Slain PNP-HPG agent laid to rest

Alfred P. Dalizon
SLAIN Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group agent Chief Master Sergeant Julius Arcalas yesterday was given a hero’s sendoff as
Nation

Tugade thanks ASEAN ministers for boosting PH infra projects

Jun I. Legaspi
DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur P. Tugade has recognized the invaluable contribution, strong support, and solidarity of ASEAN Dialogue