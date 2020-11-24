Home>News>Nation>Newborn dumped outside hospital

Newborn dumped outside hospital

Melnie Ragasa-Jimena12

A NEWBORN baby was found abandoned outside a hospital in Quezon City.

The baby, believed to be less than 24-hours-old, was reportedly left in front of the Delos Santos Hospital located along E. Rodriquez Sr. Avenue, Bgy. Damayang Lagi at about 5:15 a.m. on November 24, 2020.

A report from the Kamuning Police Station showed that a concerned citizen informed the duty BPSO at the barangay hall of Damayang Lagi, QC about a newborn baby boy he found at the place.

The infant had bloodstains in his body and was covered with brown jacket when found at the sidewalk.

The infant was taken to a lying in and is reported to be in good healh.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
