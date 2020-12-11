Home>News>Nation>No foul play in NBI exec’s death — Guevarra

No foul play in NBI exec’s death — Guevarra

Hector Lawas13
Menardo Guevarra
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra

NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation Counter Terrorism Division (CTD) chief Raoul Manguerra died from unintentional discharge of firearm, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday announced citing information from NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor and Manguerra’s widow.

Foul play ruled out, Guevarra continued.

“Accidental fire, that was what the OIC NBI chief briefly told me and Atty. Manguerra’s widow this morning (Friday). By whom fired, he did not elaborate. I have asked for an official report.”

“Foul play, however, appears to be out of the question,” Guevarra said.

On Tuesday night, NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin confirmed Manguerra’s death.

“Chief Manguerra died of a gunshot wound inside his office at the CTD.

The NBI is in a deep state of mourning.

We condole with the family, relatives and friends of Chief Manguerra.

“The Director (NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor) has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident including a lockdown on the NBI premises immediately after the incident,” Lavin said.

The Manila Police District said Manguerra, 49, was rushed to the Manila Doctors Hospital by his driver and an employee after they heard a gunshot inside his office.

Manguerra had a “gunshot wound in the abdomen” and was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Guevarra expressed sadness over Manguerra’s death inside his office last Tuesday morning.

“One thing is sure, the DOJ (Department of Justice) and the NBI have suffered another major loss. Chief Manguera was the head of the anti-terrorist division of the NBI that was responsible for the arrest of scores of Abu Sayaf fighters throughout the country, including in Metro Manila, “ Guevarra said in a statement.

The NBI is an attached agency of the DOJ.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

Suggested Articles
Miscellaneous

Globe installs new cell site, 635 site upgrades in Quezon City

People's Tonight
ASIDE from its aggressive network roll out in the provinces, Globe has also expanded its capability and connectivity in Quezon
Metro

COVID ‘wag gamitin sa cashless transaction sa tollways — LCSP

Jun I. Legaspi
HUWAG namang gamiting “tool” ang COVID-19 sa program ng cashless transaction sa mga tollways sa buong bansa. Ito ang mariing
Alan Peter Cayetano
Nation

Public participation in budget hearings bared

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
SPEAKER Alan Peter Cayetano has announced that for the first time, the public will be given a chance to directly
Nation

Simple disqualification case unresolved for more than 1 year

People's Tonight
Leonen harboring quimbo quo warranto THE electoral protest against Marikina City Representative Stella Luz Quimbo appears to be one of