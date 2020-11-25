Home>News>Nation>No pork in 2021 budget — House solons

No pork in 2021 budget — House solons

Jester P. Manalastas12

HOUSE leaders assured Senator Panfilo Lacson that the allocations for infrastructure projects in every congressional district is free from pork and graft.

At yesterday’s media forum Ugnayan sa Batasan, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda and Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza said that these doubts in the 2021 national budget can best be discussed during the bicameral conference committee meeting.

Likewise, Minority Leader Stephen Paduano said Lacson can propose amendments to the 2021 national budget if he thinks there are questionable allocations.

Earlier, Lacson disclosed that there are more P60 billion worth of infrastructure projects allocated to chosen districts. He accused the allies of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco of getting the bigger chunks.

The 2021 national budget is pegged at P4.5 trillion and the Bicam meeting will soon start.

Atienza said there are no irregularities in the House version.

“We do not see anything irregular in it. If he claims that these are pork barrel funds, then it would be best (for him) to define it,” Atienza said.

The newly-installed deputy speaker said that if Lacson claims that the pork barrel is in the “Napoles style, then clearly this is a violation of the law and an illegal act.”

The partylist solon also underscored the need to support the allegations with evidence.

For his part, Salceda, chairman of the House Committee onWAys and Means, also gave assurance that there are enough checks that will address issues of corruption in the budget process.

“We have more than adequate oversight system to prevent graft. Citizens have also become more vigilant,” Salceda said.

Lacson said that there has been a “noticeable” hike in the district allocations of congressmen allied with Speaker Velasco as compared to those of his predecessor, Taguig-Pateros Rep.Alan Peter Cayetano.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Avatar
Jester P. Manalastas

Suggested Articles
Provincial

Abu Sayyaf ‘armorer’ captured in Isabela

Alfred P. Dalizon
A SUSPECTED ‘armorer’ of the ISIS-inspired Abu Sayyaf Group was captured by agents of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force
Basketball

Manila opens campaign in Doha

Theodore P. Jurado
[caption id="attachment_6593" align="alignright" width="420"] Troy Rike shoots the ball during Manila Chooks TM's first training day for the FIBA 3x3
Isko Moreno
Mayor Isko Moreno tries one of the motorcycles donated by the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII). To his right are external Committee Chairman Nelson Guevarra and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna. Behind him are MTPB chief Dennis Viaje, City Administrator Felix Espiritu and FFCCCII members Jefferson Lau and Andy Co (right). Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko: Tali ang aming mga kamay tungkol sa hazard pay

Itchie G. Cabayan
BARANGAY authorities who have been asking if they can be included in the hazard pay that has been approved by
Showbiz

Buboy nahiwalay sa American wife dahil sa COVID-19

Aster Amoyo
FORMER child actor Buboy Villar (22) was only 19 years old when he became a father sa kanyang three-year-old daughter