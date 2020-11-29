Pacquiao ready for any investigation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SENATOR Manny Pacquiao on Sunday said he is ready for any investigatin related to claims that quarantine protocols were violated during their distribution of relief goods and early Christmas gifts for victims of the Taal Volcano eruption and the series of typhoons that hit Luzon over the past two months.

The senator’s camp also said before the event in Batangas, they also distributed relief and financial aid for the fire victims in Bacoor and flood victims in Rizal province and in Marikina.

“It should be clarified however that in all those events, we tried so hard to ensure that social distancing and health safety protocols were strictly observed,” Pacquiao said.

They explained that marshalls were assigned to ensure that all the requirements set by the National Task force on COVID-19 are implemented.

“Physical arrangements for all these events were pre-inspected to ensure social distancing and people were checked for face masks and face shields. If and when there were some photos and videos showing what it seems to be violations of the quarantine protocols, I can assure you that these does not reflect the real situation on ground,” the senator added.

“We were all mindful of the protocols as we tried the best we can to reach out to all those who came and share the little blessing that we have,” he added.