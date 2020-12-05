PAL gives Manila-Gensan travelers Xmas treat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE Airlines is giving passengers of Manila-General Santos flights an early Christmas treat via free antigen testing from December 7 to 17.

A negative antigen test result, or alternatively an RT-PCR test, is a requirement of the General Santos local government. To have free antigen testing, passengers must register via PAL’s testing partner’s booking portal at bit.ly/PALHMIRegForm.

Travelers to GenSan via PAL must be at the Antigen testing center at PAL Gate 3, 1300 Andrews Ave., Pasay City two to six hours before their Manila-GenSan flight.

The antigen testing center is open from 12:01AM to 4AM every Monday and Thursday.

Antigen testing may be carried out via drive-thru or walk-in. Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the testing center as early as possible for faster processing.

Results are released within 30 minutes and travelers may use the free PAL shuttle service to the airport.

Passengers to GenSan may opt to undergo a full RT-PCR Test at their own expense instead, through PAL’s Testing Facility at the PAL Learning Center in Ermita, Manila, or through the carrier’s accredited testing partners. RT-PCR tests for General Santos are valid within 72 hours from departure time.

They may also opt to undergo antigen testing at other accredited laboratory and testing facilities.

PAL flies to General Santos City every Monday and Thursday departing from NAIA Terminal 2 at 6:25AM. Jerry S. Tan

Publication Source : People's Journal