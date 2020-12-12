Panel extends Bayanihan 2

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A House panel has approved a consolidated measure that seeks to extend the validity of Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2.

The House committee on appropriations, chaired by ACTS-CIS Rep. Eric Go Yap said extending the validity of Bayanihan 2 will ensure and complete the implementation of the recovery program.

Economy growth slows down due to the pandemic and health problems caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The committee has included it the consolidated House Bill 8063 authored by Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, Majority Leader Martin Romualdez and Yap.

Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan 2 is only effective until December 19, 2020.

The House leaders proposed the Bayanihan 2 extension until June 30, 2021.

In his explanatory note, Speaker Velasco said the funding would be used to cushion the continuing effects of COVID-19 as well as strengthen efforts at gradually reopening the Philippine economy. “

“By extending the validity, the President will be able to continuously sustain and further the capacity of the government in supporting the Filipino people rise above the adversity brought about by the pandemic,” he said.

During the hearing, Budget and Management Assistant Secretary Rolando Toledo reported that the agency had already issued a memorandum to President Rodrigo Duterte, proposing to certify the bill as urgent.

The extension will ensure consistent and efficient delivery of assistance to the Filipino people and help aid economic recovery.

According to the report presented by the Executive Department to Congress on the implementation of the first two Bayanihan packages, a substantial delay was revealed in the release of the funds intended to provide assistance to the people through various programs and activities, and projects, particularly those enumerated in RA 11494.

The bill also prescribes the extension applicability to Local Government Units (LGUs) and Government Financial institutions (GFIs) to allow the completion of disbursements intended for COVID-19 response and recovery interventions.

