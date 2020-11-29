Pasig bgy distributes ATM cards to 87 scholars

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TO make the tuition and allowances of barangay scholars more accessible and convenient amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Barangay San Antonio, Pasig distributed automated teller machine (ATM) cards to students wherein the barangay can quickly send their stipends via electronic money transfer (e-money).

Barangay San Antonio Chairman Raymond Lising announced that all their 87 scholars already received their ATM cards, and their Barangay San Antonio Citizen Card.

The purpose of the ATM cards is for cashless transactions so that scholars and parents will no longer have to go to the barangay to claim their stipends. With these cards, students can withdraw their allowances and tuition anytime and anywhere there is an ATM such in malls and other public establishments.

“We put great importance on education as it is one of our priorities here in our barangay. They could check the balance of their ATM cards using a mobile application. Money will be sent in real time because of this e-money transfer,” he said.

“Their tuitions and allowances will be quickly transferred to their accounts. They no longer need to go here at the barangay hall to claim these,” the chairman added.

To cover their tuition, Lising said they allot P50, 000 maximum per year for each of the scholars of the barangay.

Aside from the tuition from the barangay, he said scholars of Barangay San Antonio, Pasig each get a monthly allowance of P1, 500.

“They only need to maintain at least 80 percent general weighted average (GWA) in order for them to remain scholars of our barangay,” said the chairman

Lising said the educational aid of the barangay will also unburden parents of providing for the education of their children during the pandemic, which affected many people financially.

During the past administration, there were only around 20 scholars. But under the administration of Lising, he allocated a huge chunk of barangay’s budget for the scholars as he greatly puts great importance to education of the youth. To date, there are now 87 students under the scholarship program of Barangay San Antonio.

Barangay San Antonio, Pasig is the first barangay in the city to give ATM cards to scholars as it seeks to be more innovative by utilizing technology amid the pandemic

Lising has been known to push for digital innovations in their barangay. The very active social media accounts of the barangay are testament to his advocacy—giving timely information to San Antonio residents.

Under the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the barangay, scholars, after their finishing their tertiary, are required to do something to give back to the community.

“That’s up to them, whatever they could contribute for the betterment of the barangay is very much welcome,” he said.

The only requirement for students to become scholars in Barangay San Antonio, Pasig is that they are registered voters.

On Thursday night (November 27), Barangay San Antonio launched its citizen card virtually. The Barangay San Antonio Citizen Card contains a QR code which contains all the necessary information of a resident.