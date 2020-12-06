PDP-Laban appoints 2 more officers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) party has appointed two more new officers following the assumption of boxing champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao as the party’s president.

Appointed were Representatives Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. of Pampanga’s third district and Johnny Pimentel of Surigao del Sur’s second district as vice presidents for Luzon and regional vice president for the CARAGA, respectively.

The two new officers took their oath of office before Pacquiao on Thursday night, a day after the ruling party voted the boxing icon and Speaker Lord Allan Velasco as its president and executive vice president, respectively.

Gonzales and Pimentel are two of Velasco’s deputy speakers in the House of Representatives.

Addressing his party mates after taking over from PDP-Laban Executive Vice Chairman Pimentel on Wednesday night, Pacquiao urged them to shun all forms of corruption, which he said deprives the poor of vital services and drives them deeper into poverty.

“The corrupt officials are our enemies. What they steal we even have to pay as debt. It is saddening that millions of our countrymen are hungry, sick and lose hope, while billions are being stolen by some people in the government,” he said in Filipino.

PDP Laban, the party of President Duterte who serves as its chairman, counts among its members five senators, 59 congressmen, 43 governors, 34 vice governors, 257 board members, 608 mayors, 541 vice mayors, 4,081 councilors, and more than 100,000 grassroots community leaders.

Publication Source : People's Tonight