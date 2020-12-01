Home>News>Nation>Peralta avails of early retirement

Peralta avails of early retirement

Hector Lawas9

CHIEF Justice Diosdado Peralta yesterday announced during the Supreme Court’s en banc session his early retirement effective March 27, 2021, or during his 69th birthday.

He was supposed to retire on 2022, or upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 years old.

For those asking about the purported letter of Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta to his colleagues in the Supreme Court, signifying his intention to avail of early retirement, I have asked him personally and he confirmed it.

The Chief Justice did not elaborate further but said that he will make a formal announcement in due time, ” SC Public Information Office chief Brian Keith Hosaka confirmed in a message.

Earlier, a source who spoke on condition of anonymity, for lack of authority to speak, revealed that Peralta is retiring on March 27, 2021.

According to the source, Peralta, who will retire on 2022 upon reaching the age of 70, made the announcement during en banc session.

Peralta reportedly cited no reason.

Last November, the high court accepted the application for early retirement filed by Associate Justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla due to health reasons.

Peralta reportedly told the court that “Padilla’s condition keeps her from effectively performing the functions of her office as an Associate Justice.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

Suggested Articles
Provincial

Man’s drinking buddy turns killer

Jojo C. Magsombol
A MAN died on the spot after being stabbed by a drunken buddy in Agoncillo, Batangas, Monday evening. Agoncillo Municipal
Opinion

Questions, questions, questions

Ed Andaya
WITH the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on the horizon, the country's top sports officials take the floor to vote in the
Lovi Poe
Lovi Poe
Showbiz

Lovi may international fans na

Eugene E. Asis
SA isang recent interview ni Lovi Poe, naikuwento niya na simula nang ipalabas ang drama series niyang ‘Someone To Watch
Search and Rescue
Search and rescue teams look for victims next to a fridge supporting a column of a collapsed building on November 01, 2020, in Izmir, after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey's western coast and parts of Greece. Rescue workers were searching eight buildings in Izmir on November 1, despite dwindling hope for survivors, as the death toll of a powerful magnitude earthquake which hit western Turkey rose to 49. The 7.0-magnitude quake has also injured 896 in Turkey, the Turkish emergency authority AFAD said, after striking on Friday afternoon near the west coast town of Seferihisar in Izmir province. OZAN KOSE / AFP
World

Quake death toll rises to 49 in Turkey

People's Journal
BAYRAKLI, Turkey, Nov 1, 2020 (AFP) - Rescue workers were searching eight buildings in Izmir Sunday, despite dwindling hope for