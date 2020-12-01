Home>News>Nation>Peralta to retire early

Peralta to retire early

Hector Lawas6
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta

DURING yesterday’s Supreme Court en banc session Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta announced his early retirement effective March 27, 2021, or on his 69th birthday.

He was supposed to retire in 2022, or upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 years old.

“For those asking about the purported letter of Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta to his colleagues in the Supreme Court, signifying his intention to avail of early retirement, I have asked him personally and he confirmed it.”

“The Chief Justice did not elaborate further but said that he will make a formal announcement in due time, “ SC Public Information Office chief Brian Keith Hosaka confirmed in a message.

Earlier, a source who spoke on condition of anonymity, for lack of authority to speak, revealed that Peralta is retiring on March 27, 2021.

According to the source, Peralta cited no reason for retiring early.

Last November, the high court accepted the application for early retirement filed by Associate Justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla due to health reasons.

Peralta told the court that “Padilla’s condition keeps her from effectively performing the functions of her office as an Associate Justice.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

