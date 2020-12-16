PH COVID-19 recoveries now 419,282

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE overall tally of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) recoveries nationwide has risen to 419,282 with 425 new recovered cases reported on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the figure is equivalent to 92.6-percent recovery rate among those who contracted the disease nationwide.

In its latest case bulletin, the DOH also reported 1,156 new cases which brought the total number of active cases to 24,873.

Of the active cases, about 84.7 percent are mild, .30 percent are moderate, 2.8 percent are severe and 5.6 percent are in critical condition.

Davao City topped the list of provinces and cities which logged the most number of new COVID-19 cases for the day with 126 infections.

It is followed by Quezon City with 66, Rizal with 64, Bulacan with 56 and City of Manila with 38 infections.

A DOH data on Dec. 15 showed that about 1,303 or 5.5 percent out of the 23,567 tested turned positive for COVID-19.

The DOH also reported 21 new deaths, pushing the death toll to 8,833.

“Seven duplicates were removed from the total case count, and, of these, three recovered cases and a death have been removed. Moreover, seven cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths,” it said.

As of Wednesday, there is a total bed capacity of 21,300 dedicated to COVID-19 patients. Available are about 58 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 64 percent of 13,500 isolation beds; and 75 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

About 80 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for use.

The DOH reminded the public to avoid superspreader events this holiday season and to limit the celebration of the holidays with immediate family members.

It also advised the public to choose staycation over going out on trips, to have limited time outdoors and to always observe minimum public health standards. Philippine News Agency