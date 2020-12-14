PH COVID-19 recoveries reach 418,723

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE overall tally of recovered cases from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) nationwide has reached 418,723 after the Department of Health (DOH) logged 41 new

recoveries on Monday.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said the figure is equivalent to 92.9 percent recovery rate from COVID-19.

The DOH also reported 1,339 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 23,253.

Meanwhile, the health authorities logged 24 new deaths, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 8,757.

“Six duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, three were recovered cases. Moreover, two cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths,” the DOH said.

Quezon City topped the list of places with most number of COVID-19 cases with 147 infections.

It is followed by Davao City with 124, Rizal with 65, Laguna with 50 and City of Manila with 49 infections.

According to a Dec. 13 DOH data, about 856 or 4.1 percent of the 21,088 tested turned out positive for COVID-19.

As of Monday, the DOH said there is a total bed capacity of 21,300 dedicated to COVID-19 patients. Available are about 61 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 64 percent of 13,500 isolation beds; and 74 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

About 80 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for use. Philippine News Agency