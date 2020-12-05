PH-Spain renew economic, security, cultural ties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippines and Spain have renewed their commitment to further deepen their long-standing historical ties in key areas of political, security, economic, cultural and development cooperation.

Officials of both countries convened virtually their 5th round of Political Consultations focusing on expanding cultural and education linkages between the two states.

Also discussed was the 2021 Quincentennial Commemorations in the Philippines, establishing two joint working groups on the existing Tourism Cooperation Agreement and on trade and investment initiatives; as well as approving bilateral agreements to expand defense and security, trade and investment, development assistance, educational and cultural and people-to-people cooperation, economic and financial cooperation, and social security cooperation amid the challenges brought about by the global pandemic.

Both sides agreed to deepen ASEAN-EU relations as the Philippines assumes its role as country coordinator of ASEAN-EU relations in 2021. Climate change, biodiversity, poverty eradication, and women empowerment were identified as high priority cooperation areas in the context of ASEAN-EU engagement.

Spain will host the next round of bilateral consultations in Madrid.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Journal