Pinay imprisoned for 11 years in Iran back home

Cristina Lee-Pisco

A FILIPINA who was imprisoned for 11 years in Iran is finally home, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said yesterday.

Helen (not her real name) was repatriated in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Philippine Embassy in Tehran facilitated the special repatriation of Helen in time for the holiday season.

The Embassy fully attended to the case of Helen to expedite her return to the Philippines with negotiations and representations to host government authorities, and provided her with appropriate welfare and humanitarian assistance.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Embassy has provided assistance to a total of 329 Filipinos in the three countries under its jurisdiction: 65 from Iran, 261 from Uzbekistan and three from Turkmenistan.

