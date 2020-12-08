Home>News>Nation>PNP to crack down on firecrackers

PNP to crack down on firecrackers

Alfred P. Dalizon3

IF ordered by the Commande-in-Chief, President Rodrigo Duterte, police will strictly enforce a nationwide firecrackers’ ban in order to help save life and limb under the new normal brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Philippine National Police chief General Debold M. Sinas said yesterday.

“We will implement it (firecrackers’ ban) once ordered by the President. We have the people to do it. We can arrest and file charges against the violators,” said the top cop during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

President Duterte said on Monday he is mulling a total ban on firecrackers starting next year.

“It’s really a dangerous things, and for reasons of public safety and health,” he said.

“By mid-year, I may issue the necessary documents banning totally, totally banning paputok,” the President said.

The PNP chief said that they have been enforcing a ban on the unauthorized manufacture, sale and use of deadly firecrackers and pyrotechnics since the start of the Duterte administration in 2016.

“Bawal naman talaga ang paputok. Pag me firecrackers. me sunog, me nalalasong mga bata. At lalo na pag me quarantine period, marami talagang bawal,” he explained.

Gen. Sinas said that he has ordered the PNP Directorate for Operations headed by Major Gen. Alfred S. Corpus to issue a directive to all 17 police regional offices to confiscate firecrackers from their possessors and look if they have committed violations of different city and municipal ordinances.

He also said that he has asked the PNP Civil Security Group and the Firearms and Explosives Office to hit hard on illegal manufacturers and distributors of firecrackers and pyrotechnics. “We will check with the FEO kung sino pa ang me existing permits this time,” he said.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Alfred P. Dalizon
Alfred P. Dalizon
Author of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ series and Crame Files | A Journal Group reporter since 1988 and recipient of dozens of national awards from the PNP/DILG/PDEA/DDB/NAPOLCOM and the private sector | Winner of two (2) prestigious Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Investigative Report | A Finalist for another CMMA Best Investigative Report | A 3-time Journal Group Employee and Top Reporter of the Year

Suggested Articles

Sanya Lopez
Showbiz

Sanya sacrifices love life for dream house

Mario Bautista
SANYA Lopez confessed in an interview that she sacrificed her love life for the construction of her own dream house
Nation

More than 20K contact tracers hired

Jun I. Legaspi
THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) yesterday said that more than 26,872 contact tracers (CTs) have already
Metro

Motorbike rider killed, another hurt in MC mishap

Edd Reyes
A RIDER of was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles Sunday evening in Muntinlupa
Nation

Persons injured by ‘Ulysses’ climb to 68: NDRRMC

People's Tonight
THE number of injuries attributed to Typhoon Ulysses, which slammed across a large area of Luzon, has climbed to 68,