PNP to step up drive vs NPAs

People's Journal28

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief, General Debold M. Sinas yesterday said they will step up their manhunt operation against wanted New People’s Army personalities and their offensive against the rebels in the mountains amid President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to forego a Yuletide ceasefire with the communist group.

“The same pa rin ang deployment natin. We are just on the defense mode pero kung wala nang ceasefire, tuloy po ang mga operations. Tuloy po ang deployment sa iba’t ibang areas at saan nakatago ang armado ng mga rebelde. Tuloy po iyon, wala pong withdrawal at kung nasa bundok sila, iyong tropa nasa bundok pa rin. Wala pong changes diyan,” the PNP chief told newsmen at Camp Crame.

Sinas said they will be fully supporting Duterte’s decision to end the traditional Christmas and New Year truce with the CPP/NPA/NDF which has been accused by the Armed Forces of showing “incapacity for sincerity and being unfaithful to a covenant.”

