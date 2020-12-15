Home>News>Nation>‘Police asset’ shot dead, stray bullet kills housewife

‘Police asset’ shot dead, stray bullet kills housewife

Edd Reyes13

A MOTORCYCLE-RIDING man shot and killed an alleged police asset while a 42-year-old housewife was hit by stray bullet and died while being rushed to hospital Monday evening in Paranaque City.

Alexander Pena, 38 of 3265 Father Redemptorist Lane,Barangay Baclaran died on the spot from bullet wounds in the head while Ma. Nimfa Jacinto, 42. of 2670 Mactan Street, Bgy. Baclaran succumbed to a gunshot wound in the chest while being rushed by her relatives to Pasay City General Hospital.

A report reaching the office of Southern Police District (SPD) Director P/BGen. Emmanuel Peralta showed that while the victim was riding a bicycle and traversing along Mactan Street at around 8:30 p.m., the gunman, on board a black motorcycle, alighted and shot Pena repeatedly in the head upon reaching the corner of Opena Street. Jacinto, who was standing near the victim was hit by stray bullet in the chest.

Paranaque police homicide investigators P/SMSgt. Joel Romantico and P/SSgt Gerry Mislang Jr., said a Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) team recovered three bullet slugs and five empty shells for caliber 9mm from the crime scene.

Investigators are looking into a possibility that Pena was killed because of his work as a police asset. Police learned that several drug personalities were arrested by police following a tip they allegedly received from the victim.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Edd Reyes
Edd Reyes

