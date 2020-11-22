Home>News>Nation>Police, NBI clearance di na kailangan sa pagkuha ng driver’s license

Police, NBI clearance di na kailangan sa pagkuha ng driver’s license

Jun I. Legaspi34

ANG police at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearances ay hindi na requirement sa pagkuha at pag-upgrade ng professional driver´s license, ayon sa isang mataas na official ng Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Ito ay kinumpirma kahapon ni Atty. Clarence V. Guinto, LTO-National Capital Region-West director, sa isang interview.

Yes, our new system will connect from other government agencies like PNP and NBI. So no need to burden our public from securing NBI and PNP clearances,” saad ni Guinto.

Ito ay pagsunod din sa utos ni President Rodrigo Duterte na gawing madali at huwag pahirapan ang publiko, subalit mahigpit na ipinatutupad ang mga policy at walang nilalabag na batas, ayon sa Citizen´s Chater ng agency, saad ni Dir. Guinto.

Ayon pa sa amended Citizen´s Charter ng LTO, ang requirements sa application o pag-upgrade ng PDL ay ang lumang non-professional driver´s license, Tax Payer´s Number o PIN Number.

Hindi dapat nagkaroon ng dalawang reckless traffic violations ang applicant ng driver’s license sa period ng validity ng kanyang license.

Sa hiwalay na interview, kinumpirma ni Atty. Romeo Vera Cruz, executive director ng LTO, na hindi na requirements ang police at NBI clearance sa pagkuha o pag-upgrade ng driver´s license.




Reporter, People's Tonight

