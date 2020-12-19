Home>News>Nation>Pompeo to help PH get vaccine

Pompeo to help PH get vaccine

Cristina Lee-Pisco5
Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Michael Pompeo
Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Michael Pompeo

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday revealed US State Secretary Michael Pompeo will help the Philippines get back a “fraction” of the botched deal for 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

Locsin tweeted “lotsa laughs at others. But on the most serious note, I asked him (Pompeo) to help Babe (Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez) and I get back even a fraction of the 10 million doses of Pfizer after someone dropped the ball. He’ll give it his best try.”

The Secretary had a phone conversation with the American top diplomat on Friday night during which they also discussed opportunities to further reinforce the US-Philippine alliance and the binding nature of the 2016 arbitral tribunal award on all parties in the South China Sea, US Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said.

Aside from Pfizer, Romualdez the other day said he is also working to secure vaccines from American biotechnology firms Moderna and Arcturus.

Earlier, Locsin disclosed that the Philippines was supposed to secure some 10 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine as early as January 2021.

The deal, however, did not push through after an unnamed Philippine official “dropped the ball”.

Senator Panfilo Lacson said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III failed to act quickly on the confidentiality disclosure agreement (CDA) with Pfizer, missing the opportunity to get an early delivery date for Manila.

Duque has denied that he botched the Philippine bid for the Pfizer vaccine.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Avatar
Cristina Lee-Pisco

Suggested Articles
Opinion

Sinas, Danao warn ‘Lubog’ cops in NCRPO

Alfred P. Dalizon
NATIONAL Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director, Brigadier General Vicente D. Danao Jr,. has assured that a continuing crackdown on
Nation

DOH braces for surge in COVID cases after Xmas

Lee Ann P. Ducusin
THE Department of Health is bracing for a surge in COVID cases after the Christmas holidays. Health Secretary Francisco T.
Provincial

Family of 5 roasted alive!

Gil Aman
A FAMILY of five died in a blaze that occurred at the Rowena Gallano Garment firm Saturday in Magdalena, Laguna.
Peñafrancia
This year’s Peñafrancia fluvial procession has been cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19. File photo shows the pagoda of Our Lady of Peñafrancia cruising the Naga River in Bgy. Tabuco in Sept. 2019. Photo by SONNY SALES
Provincial

Peñafrancia festival restrictions issued

People's Tonight
NAGA City Mayor Nelson Legacion has issued strict guidelines to participants of this year’s Penarancia fiests to prevent the spread