PRC sends kitchen sets to Catanduanes folk

THE Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to pour help into Catanduanes, one of the provinces worst hit by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

To alleviate their suffering and have them get back on their feet, Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, said kitchen sets were donated to over 308 families in Brgy. Cabcab, San Andres over the weekend.

“We need to provide these things immediately because this is what the people need the most. If we donate food, we should also include the kitchen sets for the people to self-manage,” he said.

The PRC’s M/V PRC-Amazing Grace, the country’s first and only humanitarian ship, arrived in Catanduanes on Sunday after leaving port for its maiden voyage last Wednesday carrying much-needed relief goods and equipment that would help affected families in Catanduanes to regain their lives after being displaced by super typhoon Rolly.

Gordon inspected the ship and its cargo before the vessel left the docks at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone for Catanduanes.

“Inaangat natin ang taong Pilipino ns nasadlak sa kahirapan para umangat sila,” Gordon said, adding that the Amazing Grace was loaded with galvanized iron sheets, among others, which will be distributed to displaced families to enable them to rebuild their houses that were destroyed in the typhoon’s battering.

Aside from the GI sheets, the vessel is also carrying non-food items for the affected families and communities including hygiene kits, blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, 10-liter and 20-liter jerry cans and kitchen sets.

“Kung ikaw ay binagyo at nawalan ng bahay, sisiguruhin mong magkakaroon agad ng masisilungan ang pamilya mo. Kaya tutulungan namin silang makabangon at maiangat ang dignidad nila,” the PRC head said.

The M/V Amazing Grace, a 195-foot military prototype vessel which has the capacity to carry 20 ambulances or six trucks loaded with cargo, is another demonstration of the PRC’s resolve to be “Always First, Always Ready, Always There!” whenever a disaster strikes

After it encountered delays in deploying relief and rescue equipment in 2013 when, due to super typhoon Yolanda’s onslaught, airports and seaports were damaged and rendered the Eastern Visayas inaccessible except for military ships, the PRC vowed to prevent a repeat of the same experience. Hence, upon learning that the catamaran-type vessel, which can weather extremely choppy seas and operate as a cargo-loaded barge that can beach on the shore, was put up for sale in Alaska, Gordon immediately negotiated for the purchase of the ship.

