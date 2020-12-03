Prepare post-vaccination protocols for public — solon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A party-list solon urged the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to lay down this early the required post-vaccination protocols and guidelines.

Ang Probinsiyano Rep. Ronnie Ong made the appeal following the government’s announcement that it will administer free coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines once it becomes available in the country.

“Many of us are wondering about the next concrete steps in the so-called life after the COVID19 vaccine. Saan gaganapin ang mass vaccination? What are the possible side effects of the vaccine? Pagkatapos ng vaccine, are those vaccinated allowed to forego the mask and face shield? Can they travel already domestically and abroad?’ Madaming mga tanong, at sana ay masagot ang mga ito nang mas maaga bago pa magsimula ang pag-administer ng vaccine,” Ong said.

Ong stressed that a comprehensive and systematic action plan, not only to facilitate smooth and efficient distribution protocols for the COVID-19 vaccines but also to prepare the public for a post-pandemic life, must be made public the soonest possible opportunity.

This is to ensure that all sectors would have a walkthrough on what to expect from the government and from their community.

Ong said that a comprehensive and detailed database of recipients should be available by now, or if not, the government should already start setting it up instead of doing last-minute preparations when the vaccine is already available.

“We have to be very proactive this time. We have to set up the system this early and establish the best practices and protocols for every foreseeable scenario.” Ong said. “Sa panahon ngayon mas maganda ang advanced mag-isip. Mahirap yung mabubulaga na naman tayo tapos magulo ang gagawing sistema ng pagbibigay ng vaccine, pati kung ano ang protocols pagkatapos makakuha ng vaccine,” Ong added citing the implementation of the first tranche of the Special Amelioration Program which caused a lot of mix-ups.

Ong noted that there must be also a system for easier documentation and identification of people who have been inoculated to get away from circuitous verification procedures, especially during travels, that would require proof of vaccination.

The national government can issue official QR codes or bar codes for those who have already been vaccinated, and these official QR codes must have a centralized database by the IATF to avoid counterfeit codes, Ong said.

Publication Source : People's Journal