Home>News>Nation>PRRD: Draw inspiration from Bonifacio’s heroism

PRRD: Draw inspiration from Bonifacio’s heroism

People's Tonight13

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Monday joined the nation in commemorating the 157th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio, urging Filipinos to draw inspiration from the heroism of the supreme leader (Supremo) of the Katipunan amid the prevailing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) health crisis.

In a taped speech, Duterte cited Bonifacio’s legacy of sparking the fires of a revolution that awakened national consciousness and served as the foundation of this Republic.

His love of country which aroused our ancestors to fight for our freedom and secure our rightful place in the community of nations is very vital,” he said.

Duterte asked Filipinos to take a leaf from Bonifacio’s values that helped him stage actions that changed the course of history.

Now, more than ever, as we overcome the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, as we remember his life and deeds, may the values he fought for inspiring us all to become worthy heirs of a just, progressive and inclusive society that he envisioned more than a century ago,” he said.

He hopes that Bonifacio’s bravery in rebelling against Spain’s colonization would serve as an example for Filipinos in the fight towards a more progressive Philippines.

Fueled by Bonifacio’s extraordinary courage and determination, let us surmount the many challenges ahead and secure a much better and brighter future for every Filipino,” he added.

Suggested Articles

Isko Moreno and Honey Lacuna
Mayor Isko Moreno calls on the fire victims to continue wearing face masks as he and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna as well as social welfare chief Re Fugoso distributed cash assistance. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko, Honey help fire victims rebuild homes

Itchie G. Cabayan
MAYOR Isko Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna made another first in the history of Manila. Through them, fire victims
Gina Lopez
People and Places

ABS-CBN commemorates Gina Lopez’ death anniversary, launches book on her life and works

People's Journal
ABS-CBN Corporation and ABS-CBN Foundation (AFI) commemorate the first death anniversary of Gina Lopez with a month-long celebration of her
Nation

Heavier penalties for drug offenses during pandemic, calamities sought

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
A HOUSE leader on Wednesday sought heavier penalties for drug offenses committed during a pandemic, a calamity or similar emergencies.
Cloyd Robinson
Showbiz

Direk Cloyd pumanaw na, pamilya humihingi ng tulong

Aster Amoyo
SUMAKABILANG-BUHAY last Monday ng 9:10 pm, August 31, 2020 ang veteran actor-director na si Cloyd Robinson dahil sa atake sa