PRRD: Draw inspiration from Bonifacio’s heroism

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Monday joined the nation in commemorating the 157th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio, urging Filipinos to draw inspiration from the heroism of the supreme leader (Supremo) of the Katipunan amid the prevailing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) health crisis.

In a taped speech, Duterte cited Bonifacio’s legacy of sparking the fires of a revolution that awakened national consciousness and served as the foundation of this Republic.

“His love of country which aroused our ancestors to fight for our freedom and secure our rightful place in the community of nations is very vital,” he said.

Duterte asked Filipinos to take a leaf from Bonifacio’s values that helped him stage actions that changed the course of history.

“Now, more than ever, as we overcome the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, as we remember his life and deeds, may the values he fought for inspiring us all to become worthy heirs of a just, progressive and inclusive society that he envisioned more than a century ago,” he said.

He hopes that Bonifacio’s bravery in rebelling against Spain’s colonization would serve as an example for Filipinos in the fight towards a more progressive Philippines.

“Fueled by Bonifacio’s extraordinary courage and determination, let us surmount the many challenges ahead and secure a much better and brighter future for every Filipino,” he added.