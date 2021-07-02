Public consultation on online discounts policy to start next week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), together with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and other partner government agencies, is set to hold a three-day public consultation for the availment of statutory discounts for the online transactions of senior citizens and persons with disability next week.

The consultation meeting will be conducted in three batches starting on July 5 for the Luzon cluster, July 7 for Visayas and Mindanao cluster, and July 9 for National groups.

Representatives and heads of Consumer Protection Groups, Delivery App Service Networks, Senior Citizen Organizations, Persons with Disability Organizations, and Business Sector Groups are invited to attend the consultation meeting to discuss the provisions of the Joint Administrative Order (JAO), entitled “Guidelines on the Provision of the Statutory Benefits and Privileges of the Senior Citizens and Persons With Disabilities on their Purchases through Online (e-Commerce) and Phone Call/SMS.”

Through the public consultation, the Department aims to enhance the guidelines of the JAO to ensure that persons with disability and senior citizens will be able to avail their statutory privileges in accessing products and services from establishments, business owners, and individual sellers, including those not registered with the DTI and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

For confirmation, the representatives of the abovementioned groups are required to accomplish the confirmation sheet at https://forms.gle/ueH7q5NiZCdPZfwN9 not later than 02 July 2021. The meeting link will be provided once registered.