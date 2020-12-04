Home>News>Nation>Qatar Emir sends aid for typhoon victims

Qatar Emir sends aid for typhoon victims

Cristina Lee-Pisco5

THE Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh/Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, provided urgent humanitarian assistance to the victims of the recent super typhoon Ulysses (international name: VAMCO) that struck the Philippines.

Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Maliki, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Philippines, handed over to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) more than 40 tons of various food and non-food items, shelter, tent, water and sanitation units, generators, rescue boats, and other items, provided by Qatar Fu8nd.

The urgent humanitarian aid that arrived at Manila Airport (NAIA) on Friday morning on board EmiriAir Force cargo plane comes through an air bridge “Airlift” from the Qatari Armed Forces.

It comes within the framework of the Qatari extended bid to help friends in the Republic of the Philippines, and a commitment from the State of Qatar to alleviate the suffering of the victims, and to strengthen International efforts in the field of emergency relie, Qatar said.

Senator Richard Gordon, President of the Philippine Red Cross, praised Qatar aid and thanked Qatar for its humanitarian efforts, noting that the State of Qatar is a key and strategic partner of the Philippines in this field, through its support for the Qatar Red Crescent, which works in coordination with the Philippine Red Cross.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
