Rapist of girl, 8, nabbed!

The young victim points to Daniel Morco as the man who allegedly raped her on Nov. 15. The suspect was presented to the girl by town police chief, Major Reden Romasanta (left). Photo by GEMI FORMARAN

POLICE consider the rape of a eight-year- old girl in Pagbilao, Quezon solved following the arrest of the suspect.

Quezon police director Col. Audie Madrideo identified the arrested suspect as Daniel Morco, alias Jovit, 21, a vagrant and native of Bgy. Rizal, Padre Burgos, Quezon.

Madrideo said Morco was positively identified by the girl as the one who raped her twice on the morning of November 15.

Town police commander Major Reden Romasanta said prior to the incident, the Grade 2 pupil was asked by her grandmother to buy a sachet of shampoo from a store near a public cemetery in Bgy. Castillo.

On her way back home, the girl said she was followed and grabbed in the arm by Morco who dragged her inside the comfort room of an abandoned building where she was raped by the suspect two times,” said Romasanta.

Romasanta said Morco was accosted by elements of Pagbilao police station at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday after he created trouble at 711 convenience store along Maharlika Highway, at said village.

He said Morco tried to evade arrest but was quickly cornered by the policemen.

When frisked, he said the lawmen found an 11” long knife tucked in the suspect’s waist.

At the police station, Romasanta said Morco was positively identified by the girl as the one who raped her.

When asked by the police, Romasanta said the suspect refused to speak.

