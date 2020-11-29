Raps vs ex-mayor,son

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COMPLAINTS have been filed before the Office of the Ombudsman against former Mariveles mayor Jesse I. Concepcion and his son, ex-mayor Ace Jello “AJ” Concepcion in connection with the alleged award of public works projects in 2016 and 2017.

Complainant Mamamayan Ng Mariveles Laban Sa Kurapsyon Incorporated (MMLK), represented by its president Joseph T. Pereyra, and corporate secretary, George Roblee O. Imperial, Jr. asked the anti-graft agency to charge both respondents before the Sandiganbayan with violation of Republic Act No. 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), Republic Act No. 9184 (Government Procurement Reform Act) and malversation of public funds.

The elder Concepcion served as mayor from 2007 to 2016 and was succeeded in office by his son who served from 2016 to 2019.

Based on separate complaints, MMLK said former mayor Jesse Concepcion posted Bid Notice Abstracts-Invitations to Bid on the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) for local government contracts allegedly representing himself as “municipal mayor” and authorized contact person even thoufh he was no longer in office.

Dates of posting on the government portal showed all these happened well into the term of his son as municipal mayor.

The group alleged the projects were supposedly awarded to select contractors, given notices to proceed, and the payments disbursed without the required public bidding and in the absence of duly executed and notarized contracts.

Supporting documents submitted to the Ombudsman included an expired Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) Contractor’s License of the contractor, findings of state auditors that documentary requirements provided under RA No. 9184 and its implementing rules and regulations were allegedly not complied with.

Efforts are being made and underway to get the side of the respondents.