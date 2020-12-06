Home>News>Nation>Recoveries among Pinoys with COVID-19 abroad reach 7,564

Recoveries among Pinoys with COVID-19 abroad reach 7,564

MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recorded a total of 67 recoveries since Nov. 29, raising the total to 7,564.

In its latest bulletin, the DFA said the overall case count is 11,671, a total of 846 died while about 3,261 are still undergoing treatment.

DFA data from Nov. 28 up to Dec. 4 showed that there are 71 more active cases and 10 new deaths from COVID-19.

The Middle East/Africa remains the region with the most number of active cases with 2,334 followed by the Asia Pacific with 561, Europe with 307, and the Americas with 59.

The decrease of around 72 from the 131 active cases reported on Nov. 29 in the Americas was due to a corrected report, clarifying that 72 of the previously confirmed COVID-19 cases were not Filipinos.

Meanwhile, the recoveries this week are also concentrated in the Middle East/Africa with 4,657 followed by the Asia Pacific with 1,377, Europe with 1010, and the Americas with 520.

Nine of the new fatalities reported this week, meanwhile, were from the Americas while the one recorded last Nov. 30 was from the Middle East/Africa.

Compared to last week’s percentages, the DFA said the total number of COVID-19 recoveries and fatalities saw a slight increase to 64.81 percent and 7.25 percent, respectively. Those under treatment decreased to 27.94 percent. Philippine News Agency

