Romualdez lauds MMDA chief, exec

HOUSE Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin G. Romualdez lauded Friday an officer of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) who was seen helping an old woman cross the street along Ortigas Avenue on Thursday.

 

“These simple acts of kindness become even more laudable now that we are in a pandemic. Despite this year’s struggles, it is good to know that Filipinos, especially public servants, are still willing to help others even in just a simple way,” said Romualdez, chairman of the powerful House Committee on Rules.

Romualdez, President of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) and Philippine Constitution Association (Philconsa), congratulated MMDA chairman Danilo “Danny” Lim for instilling discipline among his people.

He said the MMDA officer’s act of kindness after going above and beyond his duty was photographed and shared in various viber groups and other social media platforms.

“Sometimes, we are too busy thinking of the big, heroic acts of charity that the small acts of compassion go unnoticed, when in fact, they are the purest act of all. We laud the MMDA officer for his kindness and dedication in these trying times. Indeed, this is an act worth emulating by everyone, especially us, who serve the Filipino people,” stressed Romualdez, a lawyer.

“I hope this inspires not just me but everyone in public service to do better and always remember the public who count on us. If a humble MMDA officer can do his job with kindness and dedication, I am sure we can too,” Romualdez added.

