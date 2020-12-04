Romualdezes hail JCI head

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOUSE Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez and Tingog party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez on Friday congratulated Jude Acidre after the latter’s election as the 73rd National President of the Junior Chamber International Philippines or the Philippine Jaycees, Inc. last November 29.

“With great pride and joy, we wish to extend our warm congratulations to Mr. Jude Acidre on his election as the new President of JCI Philippines,” the Romualdez couple said. “You have a kind heart in serving God and the country with great passion and malasakit” (compassion).”

Acidre is currently the Chief of Staff of Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez and second nominee of Tingog party-list.

“Mr. Acidre has shown his exemplary service to less fortunate people through worthy projects that touched so many lives under Tingog party-list. We hope that his skills will create positive change and further the interests of the Filipino people,” the Romualdezes said.

“We also pray for your continued wisdom and knowledge in the next phase of your service to inspire young people to promote social responsibility and develop their leadership skills,” they added.

Acidre, from JCI Candahug Liberation, was given an overwhelming mandate by JCI chapters all over the country to be the incoming President.

The election was a milestone for the 73-year-old national organization after the process was done online.

Acidre joined JCI Candahug Liberation in 2014. He became President in 2018 and served as National Treasurer in 2020.

Running on a platform of “MORE FOR OTHERS”, Acidre becomes the second National President hailing from JCI Candahug Liberation.

JCI Sen. Jimmy T. Yaokasin, Jr. became the 53rd National President in 2001.

He is likewise the first from his batch of Infinity Presidents to become National President.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Journal