Senate urged to pass Eddie Garcia Bill

A HOUSE leader on Monday urged the Senate to pass the “Eddie Garcia Bill” or House Bill (HB) 7762 that aims to set occupational safety and health standards to protect workers in the television, film, radio or entertainment industries.

“We should ensure that these workers, even those behind the scene, will be protected and have proper benefits such as PhilHealth, insurance or at least minimum wage salaries, among others,” explained Deputy Speaker and 1-Pacman party-list Rep. Mikee Romero.

The bill also imposes between eight to 12 working hours for all workers, which include waiting hours between takes.

Romero filed this bill last year, after his stepfather veteran actor Eddie Garcia died from an accident during a tele-serye shooting.

“It is rightful for our fellow countrymen in the entertainment industry to receive health care benefits and insurance coverage plan for their protection during accidents on set like what Tito Manoy suffered from,” Romero added.

With the bill, the employer or producer will take responsibility in event of any accident by paying full hospital bill of the worker involved.

“This is Tito Eddie’s eternal legacy to his much loved film, movie and TV industry where he devoted 70 years of his life. This bill is for him. His death will save a thousand lives,” Romero ended.

Under the bill, all members of the film, television, and theatre industry, from the biggest stars to bit players, shall be provided with an insurance coverage plan.

Publication Source : People's Tonight