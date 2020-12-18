Home>News>Nation>Sinas’ act of kindness goes viral

Sinas’ act of kindness goes viral

People's Journal5
Debold Sinas
Debold Sinas

AN ACT of kindness shown by Philippine National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas to a terminally-ill policeman and his family has gone Debold Sinasviral, earning the top cop praises from the public.

This after the PNP chief extended financial assistance to Police Corporal Jayson Mangoba, a member of the Santiago City Police Station who was diagnosed with Stage 4 renal cancer last May.

It turned out that after hearing of Cpl. Mangoba’s sad plight, the top cop send money to the cop’s family thru Police Regional Office 2 director, Brigadier Gen. Crizaldo O. Nieves last Tuesday.

Nieves, joined by Isabela Police Provincial Office director, Colonel James Cipriano and San Mateo Municipal Police Station chief, Major Darwin Urani went to the house of the ailing policeman to surprise him with the financial aid from Gen. Sinas. The PRO2 director also gave his own help to the policeman.

“The assistance given by the Chief, PNP is a gesture of care and concern for his people, a manifestation that the PNP organization will always look for the welfare of its personnel and help them in their need especially those with serious illness such as Police Corporal Mangoba,” Brig. Gen. Nieves told the cop’s family during his visit.

Apart from the financial assistance, Gen. Sinas also gave a scholarship grant to Cpl. Mangoba’s daughter to help her finish her higher education.

A teary-eyed Cpl. Mangoba expressed his deepest gratitude to Gen. Sinas and Brig. Gen. Nieves for the financial help they have given him as well as the scholarship grant for his daughter.

