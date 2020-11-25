Sinas extends working days for frontline services

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE National Police Chief, General Debold M. Sinas has ordered the PNP Civil Security Group to extend its frontline services in the Camp Crame to accommodate more clients even during Saturdays and Sundays.

Sinas instructed PNP-CSG director, Major Gen. Rolando J. Hinanay to decrease the influx of applicants for License to Exercise Security Profession (LESP) for private security, and the License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOFP) at the One-Stop-Shop (OSS) in Camp Crame by operating beyond the regular working days.

“Under the new normal, we ensure what is the best for our clients who avail our frontline services including the process of LESP for the security sector, and LTOFP for private individuals,” the PNP chief said.

Hinanay announced that the CSG will accommodate LESP and LTOFP clients even on weekends and holidays starting November 28 until December 13, 2020.

During Saturdays, OSS will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays or holidays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The scheduling scheme for clients will be based on an online queuing system to control and streamline the number of visitors in Camp Crame, Hinanay explained

The PNP chief directed Hinanay to open a OSS Annex Office at the PTCFOR Office designated for a smooth process of PNP Directorate for Intelligence clearances needed in applying LESP and neuro-psycho tests and drug tests for LTOFP applicants.

“We see to it that we control the customer flow in the National Headquarters to contain the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of everyone. On a daily average, the CSG-OSS has 700 to 800 clients,” Sinas said.

Sinas is also eyeing to open CSG Extension Offices at the iEastern Police District, Northern Police District and Southern Police District headquarters.

“Aside from this development for CSG services, we are working on the possible opening of LTOFP booths in shopping malls in Metro Manila, and printing hubs of LESP and LTOFP cards to be placed in all Police Regional Offices nationwide,” Gen. Sinas added.

Publication Source : People's Tonight