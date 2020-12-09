Sinas: No holiday truce but PNP welcomes surrendering rebels

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas yesterday said that although they will press their aggressive operations against the New People’s Army during the holidays, they would still welcome communist rebels who wish to surrender to the government and live a normal life.

Taking a cue from President Duterte’s rejection of a Yuletide truce with the armed leftist rebel movement, the top cop said they will continue to mount active law enforcement operations against NPA members.

However, he stressed that the PNP will continue to welcome any CPP-NPA-NDF members who want to yield to authorities and take advanatage of the government’s comprehensive livelihood program to allow them to return to the mainstream of the society while having the means to feed their families.

“In the spirit of the season, the PNP will welcome and provide assistance to CPP-NPA members who will lay down their arms and come down from the hills to join their families for the traditional holiday. We understand where they are coming from and government is offering them this life-changing opportunity,” Gen. Sinas said.

The PNP chief said they will further step-up their manhunt operation against wanted NPA personalities and their offensive against the rebels in the mountains amid President Duterte’s decision to forego a Yuletide ceasefire with the communist group.

“The same pa rin ang deployment natin. We are just on the defense mode pero kung wala nang ceasefire, tuloy po ang mga operations. Tuloy po ang deployment sa iba’t ibang areas at saan nakatago ang armado ng mga . Tuloy po iyon, wala pong withdrawal at kung nasa bundok sila, iyong tropa nasa bundok pa rin. Wala pong changes diyan,” the PNP chief told newsmen at Camp Crame.

Gen. Sinas said they will be fully supporting President Duterte’s decision to end the traditional Christmas and New Year truce with the CPP/NPA/NDF which has been accused by the Armed Forces of showing “incapacity for sincerity and being unfaithful to a covenant.”

5 NPA REBELS SURRENDER IN EASTERN VISAYAS

Police Regional Office 8 director, Brigadier Gen. Rolando de Jesus yesterday announced the surrender of five NPA members who also turned over their weapons to authorities in Samar province.

In a report to Gen. Sinas, the Eastern Visayas police director said that the five yielded three caliber .45 pistols, a 5.56 Bushmaster assault rifle and several magazines containing live ammunition following their decision to surrender and avail of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

The five were identified only thru their nom de guerre ‘Ka Suyang,’ ‘Ka Babi,’ Ka Jimboy,’ ‘Ka Jepoy’ and ‘Ka Kaskid/Oscar/Police.

De Jesus said that the five were members of the Jorge Bolita Command of the CPP-NPA Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee operating in Samar island.

